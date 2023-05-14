MoU inked to promote entrepreneurship, innovation

Rawalpindi : A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between ORIC Riphah International University (RIU) and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and industry (RCCI) , says a press release.

The signing ceremony took place at RCCI and the MoU has been signed by RCCI President Saqib Rafiq and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academics Riphah, Prof Dr. Yawar Hayat Khan. The ceremony was attended by Director ORIC RIPHAH and her team and vice presidents of RCCI. The MoU outlines the collaboration between RIPHAH and the RCCI in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation, conducting joint research projects and workshops, providing internships and employment for students, and organizing joint events to enhance the local business community’s knowledge and skills.