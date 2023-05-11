Educational institutions closed in KP

PESHAWAR: In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the province, all the educational institutions have been closed till further orders.

A notification issued by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department said that both public and private schools would remain closed till Saturday and would reopen on Monday.The ongoing secondary school certificate examinations in the province have also been postponed till further orders.

The exam schedule would be revisited and the students would be informed accordingly, a notification stated.The Higher Education Department issued a separate notification stating that all the public, private colleges and universities will remain closed in the province with immediate effect till further orders in the best public interests.