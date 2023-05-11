Waiting for gas

The residents of Crystal Bungalow, Model Colony, Karachi have been facing a tough situation in the face of an inadequate supply of gas for the last several months. While most people complain about low gas pressure, my house receives no gas at all for a long period. I have also lodged a complaint about this to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) – at 1199 – but there has been no response so far.

I think this is the new normal for our country where we are forced to live without gas and electricity. All the residents pay their utility bills regularly, and yet they are deprived of the uninterrupted supply of gas. Getting gas cylinders for everyday cooking is not only costly but also dangerous. The authorities concerned are requested to conduct scheduled gas loadshedding instead of not supplying it the entire day.

Ayesha Mughal

Karachi