AVLC arrests ‘notorious car thief’ for 19th time

Personnel of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Monday arrested for the 19th time an alleged notorious car thief, Kamran Langra, who had taken undue advantage of his lameness and got bail from courts in several cases earlier.

The spokesman for the AVLC said the North Nazimabad Division of the cell arrested Kamran and his accomplice Faisal Rajput on charges of involvement in countless incidents of stealing cars from different areas of Karachi. The personnel also recovered two cars which had been stolen from Taimuria and Sir Syed areas.

The suspect has been involved in crime since 2012 and was arrested 18 times in more than 50 cases before. Kamran Langra had been allegedly active with his brother-in-law and other suspects of a group since his release from jail on March 25, 2023 and has so far sold 15/20 cars to a number of buyers, including Anees, Gul Bahar and Riaz Hussain Shah, in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Dera Murad Jamali and other parts of the country. Raids are being conducted to arrest more absconding accomplices of the accused.