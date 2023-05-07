Harassment at workplace

Harassment at hospitals and medical education institutions is a serious problem that is rarely discussed. Many medical students and interns have experienced harassment but failed to report it because of various reasons. During their clinical training, medical students are not only exposed to sexual harassment from colleagues but are also vulnerable to other forms of mistreatment, such as gender and racial discrimination for which the principal sources may even be patients and their families. It is important for all such institutions to have clear reporting procedures.
New strategies are needed to promote the reporting of such incidents and to assess the treatment of those who are willing to openly talk about it, creating a whole new support network that not only supports victims but also engenders vigilance on the part of work teams.
Anita Ayub
Karachi
