UET Mardan, Alibaba sign agreement on cloud computing skills

MARDAN: University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Mardan and Chinese multinational company Alibaba have signed an agreement to empower students with cloud computing skills.

In this connection, a one-day training workshop titled “Cloud Computing” was held at UET.Dr Jawad Ali Shah, an Alibaba Cloud technical trainer, introduced Alibaba Cloud services with hands-on demos. The workshop was attended by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Sadiq Ullah, Dean Dr Imran Khan, Registrar Dr Muhammad Alam, Director Finance Dr Murtaza Ali, Dr Abrar Ali Shah and PS Muhammad Ismail. Dr Jawad Ali Shah also briefed the vice chancellor about the Cloud Academic Empowerment Program (CAEP). An agreement titled “Alibaba Cloud Academic Empowerment Program” was signed between Alibaba Cloud and UET Mardan.

The agreement aims to provide students access to Alibaba Cloud’s learning resources to enhance their abilities in cloud computing, cloud security, big data, machine learning, and robotics, thereby preparing them for future opportunities.

This will enable students to get free access to cloud resources, courses, and certifications. The two parties intend to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the near future to recognise the importance of skill development for young people.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sadiq Ullah said that such initiatives would make it easier for the university researchers and students to access the best jobs at the international level, and the university would continue to progress. He said that in the near future, UET Mardan would establish more collaborations with international universities to further excel in technological advancements.