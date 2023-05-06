Entrepreneurs bridging trade ties with world

Islamabad:Canton Fair paves the way bridging trade relations of Pakistani entrepreneurs with China and the rest world.“When I heard that there will be an international booth here and a lot of international visitors will be participating, I feel like it’s a must to come here to find out the possibility of doing business with China as well as the whole world,” Rana Javed Akhtar, chief executive, M.K. Sons (Pvt.) Ltd., told CEN while attending the 133rd China Import and Export Fair.

The 133rd China Import and Export Fair - known as Canton Fair - held in three phases through May 5, it is also the largest in history, with a record number of exhibition areas and exhibitors.

Akhtar said, “I was impressed - the fair is well organised; we got good services from the constructor and from the Cantonese people. I bring textile products here. I would like to see how I can explore the market and how to start business with the Chinese buyers.” As Pakistani entrepreneurs see it, their made-in-Pakistan products can make its way in the Chinese market, and even beyond it.