Terrorist attack on security forces condemned

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has condemned a terrorist attack on the security forces in North Waziristan in which six soldiers embraced martyrdom. Addressing a congregation at Quran Academy here Friday, he said the monster of terrorism once again resurfaced targeting security forces personnel.

He said that those targeting public and security personnel were not only enemies of Pakistan but also enemies of humanity, adding that external facilitators of terrorists were actually following the plan to undermine Pakistan’s stability and economy.