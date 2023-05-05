Terrorist, accomplice killed in DI Khan encounter

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two terrorists were killed and a police official and another terrorist sustained injuries in an encounter near Fatah Morr on Indus Highway on Thursday.

Police officials said that Deputy Superintendent of Police, Paroa, Malik Abid Iqbal, was on way to his office located near Fatah Morr on Indus Highway when terrorists riding a bike attacked his vehicle with automatic weapons.

However, the police promptly returned the fire and shot dead two terrorists and injured another.One of the slain terrorists was later identified as Iqbal alias Bali Khiara, a resident of Chah Khan Wala of Paroa tehsil and the head of Khiara Group, while the names of other dead and injured terrorists could not be ascertained.

The police said that DSP Malik Abid Iqbal also sustained injuries in the attack.Regional Police Officer Abdul Ghafoor Afridi later visited the Civil Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan and inquired after the health of injured DSP Malik Abid Iqbal.

The Khiara Group led by Bali Khiara was associated with the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and has been active in the Dera Ismail Khan district and adjacent areas bordering Punjab.

He was wanted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab police for crimes of heinous nature and was considered a dreaded terrorist in the area.The government had announced Rs10.5 million as head money for his arrest or killing.

He was wanted to KP Police in 21 cases, including suicide attacks on Counter-Terrorism Department, target-killing, terrorism, kidnapping for ransom of police cops and individuals belonging Shia sect in Dera Ismail Khan and elsewhere.Bali Khiara was also wanted by Punjab Police in five cases, including the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore.