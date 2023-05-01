Diesel price reduced by Rs5/litre

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Sunday announced reduction in the price of diesel by Rs5 per litre while keeping the rate of petrol unchanged for the next fortnight.

In a televised address, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the new prices had been worked out to provide “maximum relief” to masses on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The financial czar also announced a Rs10 per litre reduction in the prices of kerosene oil and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) each. Following the notification of new prices, petrol will be available at Rs282, HSD Rs288, kerosene oil Rs176.07 and light diesel oil Rs164.68 per litre.