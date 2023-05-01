CITY PULSE

Continuum

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Moeen Faruqi. Titled ‘Continuum’, the show will run at the gallery until May 4. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

Khud Kalami

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muntehaa Azad and Amir Taj. Titled ‘Khud Kalami: Soliloquy’, the show will run at the gallery until May 8. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

Unfolding Stories

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ujala Hayat and Marwa Hafeez. Titled ‘Unfolding Stories’, the show will run at the gallery from May 2 to May 11. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Artist-Book

ArtChowk the Gallery is holding an art exhibition featuring works by Ayaz Jokhio, Ayesha Naveed, Arsalan Nasir, Haider Ali, Khalid Soomro, Mahreen Zuberi, Munawar Ali Syed, Raheela Abro, Shazia Qureshi, Sheema Khan, SM Raza and Yasmeen Salman. Titled ‘Artist-Book’, the show will run at the gallery from May 2 to May 12. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.