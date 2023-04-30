Gang of female thieves busted

Islamabad : The Margalla police have busted a gang of female thieves and arrested two members of the racket and recovered stolen cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables from their possession, the police spokesman said Saturday.

Following these directives from the bosses, the Margalla police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two female members of a thieves' gang. The police team also recovered stolen valuables from their possession. The accused have been identified as Rehana Bibi and Razia Bibi.

The people engaged in the investigation of the case when contacted by this scribe, disclosed that female gangsters were linked with different gangs involved in street crime and provided services about various houses to the criminals' gangs, adding that the arrested women have disclosed information about the gangs active in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. They said that the police would break the gangs and conduct raids on their hideouts on the information given by the female gangsters.

A case has already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the police team's efforts and directed all senior officials for the effective crackdown against the accused involved in theft activities.