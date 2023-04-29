Decision to lay railway track from Karachi to Mazhar-i-Sharif hailed

PESHAWAR: Chairman Standing Committee of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Pakistan Railways and Dryport, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has welcomed the government decision of initiating a project of laying railway track from Karachi to Mazhar Sharif in Afghanistan.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, who is also Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), said the decision would usher in a new era of progress and development in the region.

Pakistan Railways and China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group have signed Memorandum of Understanding) and tenders have also been issued for the project, Zia added. The project would not only benefit the business community of both the countries, but local people, students, patients as well, he hoped.

Zia also welcomed issuance of notification by Pakistan Railway regarding removal of encroachment on Kohat to Tall Railway line with the objective of execution of Karachi-Mazhar Sharif railway line.

Pakistan Railway has approached chief secretary KP, commissioner Kohat and Railway Deputy Superintendent for removal of encroachment from the track.Zia Sarhadi said Kohat-Tall railway line was closed and at some places the track was also uprooted as a result of which timber business in Tall and arrival of goods from Afghanistan including dry fruit, mineral resources like chromite, coal and gypsum was stopped.

The residents of the region had also expressed reservations over closure of the railway track because of its negative impact on economy and livelihood of people, Zia went on to add. He said it was also a welcome development that laying of Karachi-Mazhar-i- Sharif railway track would revive the old transportation link between Tall and Kohat.

The Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry director appreciated the efforts of Federal Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafiq for revival of old railway track and for expanding the connectivity of Pakistan Railways with regional countries that will boost commercial activities, tourism and travelling of people.