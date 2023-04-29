Ombudsman Association annual moot in September

LAHORE: Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, who is also the current President of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA), Friday held a video meeting with his counterpart Ms. Sariya Saburskaya, Commissioner for Human Rights, Republic of Tatarstan to discuss matters pertaining to the forthcoming annual moot of the Asian Ombudsman fraternity.

The upcoming meetings of the Board of Directors and the General Assembly of the Association are being hosted by the Republic of Tatarstan in September this year. In addition to the election to various positions in the Association, the General Assembly will consider steps for strengthening mutual cooperation, promoting professionalism and exchange of best practices among its member institutions.

The upcoming meetings of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA) will be followed by an international conference in Kazan city which will discuss best practices of ombudsmanship and national perspectives. The AOA meetings will deliberate on measures to promote international cooperation in achieving the ultimate goals of good governance, rule of law and expeditious relief to the aggrieved citizens.