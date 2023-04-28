PTI to protest against ‘fake census’ in Karachi tomorrow

Karachi: Karachi Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf General Secretary Arslan Taj has said his party will stage protests against the ongoing “fake census” at 29 locations of the city on Saturday.

In a statement, he said on Thursday demonstrations would be staged at the same time across Karachi. Meanwhile, Karachi PTI President Aftab Siddiqui alleged in a statement that Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders had “again sold the people of Karachi to the PM” for their personal gains.

“The MQM-Pakistan has been doing this deal for the last 35 years. The only aim of the MQM-P is to make deals for personal interest instead of working for the interest of Karachi,” he said, adding that the people of Karachi were waiting for the resignation of the MQM-P lawmakers, but as usual, the resignations disappeared.

Siddiqui said the PTI was fighting a battle for conducting a transparent census in Karachi and an increase in its resources.