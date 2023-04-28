Moroccan ex-minister held in graft probe

RABAT: A Moroccan former minister has been arrested and remanded in custody as part of a corruption probe, the head of an campaign group who filed a complaint against him said on Thursday.

“The judge in charge of the investigation has decided to detain eight people, including former minister (Mohamed) Moubdii,” lawyer Mohamed El Ghaloussi of the Moroccan Association for the Protection of Public Property told AFP. “They are suspected of embezzlement, squandering of public funds and influence peddling.”