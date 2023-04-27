Two ‘TTP men’ arrested in raid

Personnel of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) claimed arresting two militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on murder and extortion charges in a raid in Baloch Colony on Wednesday.

Police officials said the suspects, identified as Muhammad Kamal Khan and Abdul Qadir, murdered a person in Karachi on suspicion of providing information of the TTP in Afghanistan to a US agency.

The two were alleged to be the most dangerous criminals, who made horrific revelations of murder and extortion on the orders of the TTP leadership in Afghanistan. They demanded extortion money from a businessman of Saddar some time ago, on which a case was registered at the Preedy police station, which remained under investigation at the SIU.

This year, the accused, along with their accomplices, killed Qayyum Meatwala in Banaras for not paying extortion money. A case of the incident was registered at the Peerabad police station.

In 2022, the suspects killed Saeed Ahmed, an Afghan-origin citizen in Gulshan-e-Maymar, on suspicion of passing information to the US agency of the Taliban in Afghanistan, for which the TTP sent him Rs2 million as reward.

A murder case against the suspectswas registered at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. The accused demanded extortion money from Dervish Beef Centre in Banaras and also from a painter. The police stations have been informed about the disclosures of the accused, and more revelations are expected form them.