PM directs establishment of hospital at Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Punjab authorities to immediately chalk out a plan to establish dedicated hospitals in jails for medical treatment of inmates and providing quality sanitation services.

The prime minister, who visited Kot Lakhpat Jail here to meet and greet the prisoners on Eidul Fitr, directed the chief secretary to ready a plan for setting up a dedicated hospital in the jail within a week.

“If succeeded, the project would be expanded across the country,” he added.He said though the prisoners were jailed for any crime, denial of medical and sanitation facilities to them was sheer injustice.The prime minister, who interacted with the prisoners and distributed Eid gifts among them, said he had held a meeting with the chief secretary, IG Prisons and jail superintendent to discuss the problems faced by the prisoners.

The prime minister expressed his concerns over the ‘pathetic’ condition of toilets in almost all jails which he said needed to be improved as improper sanitation and toilet facilities would beget diseases.

He said currently there were around 8,000 prisoners in two Lahore jails and it took almost months for sick prisoners to undergo required medical tests, deteriorating their health conditions.

He also called for operationalisation of the basic health equipment available in the jail and instructed that the treatment process should be made easy and transparent.The prime minister also instructed providing vocational training to the prisoners to make them productive citizens and enable them to earn livelihood after their release. He stressed the need for measures to facilitate those languishing in jails just for lacking money even after completing their sentences.

He urged the superior judiciary to take notice of the situation to address the miseries of the suffering prisoners. The prime minister inspected different sections of the jail including the hospital, kitchen and barracks for female prisoners.

The prisoners also shared their issues with the prime minister who instructed the relevant authorities to take up the cases with relevant ministries and institutions.Meanwhile, the prime minister Saturday made phone calls to leaders of the allied parties in the government and felicitated them on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr. The prime minister called Chairman Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Fazlur Rehman and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

During the call with Bilawal Bhutto, he expressed his best wishes for former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar and Aseefa Bhutto.The PM also greeted Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Professor Sajid Mir and Shah Owais Noorani.

The prime minister also called Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq and exchanged Eid greetings.He also felicitated Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The prime minister and King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa Sunday reaffirmed their desire to closely work together for deepening and broadening relations between the two brotherly countries. The PM held a telephone call with the King to extend his best wishes and warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.