Govt contacts PTI for dialogue on elections

PTI leader Asad Qaiser. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The PDM government on Friday contacted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser after the Supreme Court directed the government to have talks with the PTI.

The government nominated experienced ministers Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafiq for the dialogue. The ministers told Asad Qaiser that they wanted to negotiate with the PTI leaders so that they could reach a consensus on the date of elections.

It was also reported that Asad Qaiser told senior PTI leader Asad Umar about the contact from the government. Asad Umar, reportedly, called it a good development.