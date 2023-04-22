Fawad denounces Bilawal’s ‘visit’ to India for SCO moot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry Friday criticised Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s potential visit to India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Goa.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad declared that Bilawal’s visit to India would be disrespectful to the sacrifices made by the Kashmiris.He stated that prioritising cooperation with India while pushing the Kashmir issue aside was part of an international agenda.

According to the PTI leader, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government was imposed on Pakistan to serve this agenda.While emphasising that the PTI was in favour of friendly relations with other countries, including India, Fawad said that the erstwhile ruling party would not allow Pakistan to become a puppet state. He urged that relations between states should be based on equality and expressed his reservations about Pakistan losing importance to friendly countries.