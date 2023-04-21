Is it for SC to issue talks agenda, asks Asif

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif addresses the National Assembly on April 13, 2023. — Twitter/NAofPakistan

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday ruled out funding provincial assembly election in Punjab, saying the parliament had barred the government from doing so. Speaking in Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, he asked, “Is it for the SC to give an agenda of talks to the politicians? Politicians can themselves settle the agenda for talks. Why are we being dictated to? Parliament is the highest constitutional institution and it has rejected the decision to release the funds.”

The minister said, “We, as parliamentarians, have to guard our authority ... won’t take dictation from any other constitutional institution. We are appearing before the Supreme Court (SC) keeping in view its respect. We don’t recognize the 3-2 verdict, as we consider the 4-3 decision as final.” He said the PMLN parliamentary leaders have reached an understanding with the PTI for contact after Eid.

He said, “Facilitators’ second group is attempting to impose Imran Khan again (on masses) but we won’t let it happen. We are not into any personal fight … all this is happening because politics has penetrated the apex court. Why should other constitutional institutions go through hardship for Supreme Court’s internal differences? Constitution does not talk about 90 days alone, it also says that elections are to be on the same day.”

The minister said the KP assembly was also dissolved with the Punjab Assembly. He said Punjab elections were being stressed only to have a specific party’s government there that would rig the general elections.