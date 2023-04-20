Security plan finalised for Eid in Bajaur

KHAR: Foolproof security arrangements finalised to celebrate the upcoming Eidul Fitr in a peaceful environment across the district.
Briefing reporters, Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq and District Police Officer Nazir Khan said that a comprehensive security plan had been devised to ensure failsafe security to the worshippers and general public.They said that cops would be deployed at the mosques and Eidgahs while cops in civvies would also keep a vigil on the movement of miscreants and troublemakers to preempt their nefarious designs. They said that there would be a complete ban on festive firing and fireworks on the eve of Eid and use of motorcycles without license.
The DPO warned that the violators would spend their Eid days in prison if they did not comply with ban on celebratory firing and others.He said that a comprehensive traffic plan had also been devised to owing to the rush in bazars on the eve of Eid and the following days.He said that cops had already been deployed on entry and exit points to prevent the entry of miscreants into the district.
