CTD kills two terror suspects; three escape

LAHORE/RAJANPUR: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department has foiled a terror plan and killed two suspected terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Rajanpur.

According to a spokesman, on the information that five alleged terrorists of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan were present with explosives and weapons in the Rajanpur area near Rojhan police station and were planning to attack security institutions, the CTD teams rushed to the spot.

On seeing the CTD teams, the terrorists started indiscriminately firing on the police teams.

They were retaliated and as a result of which two alleged terrorists, identified as Ilyas alias Abdullah, a resident of Mardan, and Irfanullah alias Qari, a resident of Tehsil Pandiali District, Mohmand Agency, were killed while three terrorists escaped.

The spokesman said that the terrorists had planned to carry out subversive activities across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places.

He said a non-electric detonator, one Kalashnikov with 31 bullets, a pistol 30 bore with 20 bullets, and a solution tape were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, on the 10th day of Punjab Police’s Katcha operation, four more members of the Kokani gang were arrested, three robbers were killed, and

the number of arrests reached 18. Kabil Sikhani is cordoned off, and the exchange of fire continues.

The police face trouble reaching the hideouts on the peninsula.