Impossible task

Nepra has raised electricity bills to the point where, including all taxes, you will be charged Rs17000 for 400 units, which is the average electricity consumption for a middle-class family during summer. Needless to say, these bills are totally unaffordable for the lower-income groups.

How do the government and the IMF, which is driving these price increases, expect people to survive like this?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad