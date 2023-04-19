 
Wednesday April 19, 2023
Impossible task

April 19, 2023

Nepra has raised electricity bills to the point where, including all taxes, you will be charged Rs17000 for 400 units, which is the average electricity consumption for a middle-class family during summer. Needless to say, these bills are totally unaffordable for the lower-income groups.

How do the government and the IMF, which is driving these price increases, expect people to survive like this?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad