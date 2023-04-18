Crime wave

The year 2022 proved to be very bad for Karachi in terms of law and order, and the current year looks like it might be even worse. Now, citizens are taking the law into their own hands, shooting at muggers and forming vigilante mobs to go after alleged criminals. This is a very dangerous development as it could lead to falsely accused and innocent people being murdered by angry and frustrated mobs. We cannot have gun battles erupting in the middle of the streets with the police nowhere to be seen. However, the job of tackling crime cannot fall to the police alone. Crime is not solely a law and order issue, it is also an economic and social problem. This means the entire state machinery needs to be held accountable for the crime problem and change its approach in order to ensure citizens’ safety.
Muskan Ali Rana
Karachi
