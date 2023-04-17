Probe launched after cops chain up minor boy

A video of a minor boy chained up at the Supermarket police station has been circulating on social media. The video shows the boy lying on the ground inhumanely tied up with a chain.

Sources claimed that the boy was caught by a businessman for pickpocketing and handed over to the police. Instead of locking up the suspect, however, the duty officer chained him up in his room.

Officials said that the child abuse case is being investigated, adding that the negligent police officer has been suspended. A statement issued by the police said that representatives of a market association had caught the boy and handed him over to the police.

They said the boy was not sent to the lock-up because of the other suspects there. After his apology, however, the child was released, they added. They also said that representatives of the market association did not want to file a case against the boy, adding that the questioning of the officers concerned for chaining him up is under way.