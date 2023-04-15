Two ‘butchers of Swat’ not freed, MNA told

ISLAMABAD: Responding to the query of MNA Mohsin Dawar, a high-ranking security official said two top militants from Swat allegedly involved in butchering people back in 2009-10 were still in custody of the security forces.

“When I came I was told that both the butchers of Swat were being released but I ordered stopping their release,” he said.

Dawar had asked about Muslim Khan and Mehmood Khan who were reportedly released after getting presidential pardon. Both the alleged

militants were accused of serious crimes.