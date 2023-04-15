Man convicted after throwing eggs at Britain’s King Charles

LONDON: A student who threw eggs at King Charles III during a walkabout last year, and later claimed he was responding to state violence, was on Friday found guilty of threatening behaviour.
Patrick Thelwell, 23, threw “at least five” eggs towards Charles as he met members of the public in the northeastern city of York. He denied the offence arguing in court that his use of “low level violence” was “lawful” as it was self defence against “the violence carried out by the British state”.
Judge Paul Goldspring, chief magistrate at the court in York, found him guilty of the charge, saying Thelwell “intended to cause King Charles to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him”.
