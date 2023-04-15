Reopening of Khunjerab Pass brings prosperity

Islamabad:Khunjerab Pass reopening will bring great prosperity, said Ajmal Khan, vice president Gilgit-Baltistan Chamber of Commerce.

“Khunjerab Pass is a great blessing for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan because this is where trade takes place. There is no industry here. People here are either employed or their employment depends on trade across the border,” said Ajmal Khan, in an interview with China Economic Net (CEN).

The Khunjerab Pass, the only official crossing between China and Pakistan, resumed two way passenger traffic on April 3. Connecting Gilgit-Baltistan with China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, it was shuttered in 2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.Before COVID-19, exports were mainly pine nuts. Pine nuts from Diamer in GB, Bannu in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa used to pass through Khunjerab Pass.

When pine nuts were being exported, about Rs4-5 billion can be earned, said Imran Ali, President of Gilgit-Baltistan Chamber Of Commerce. “Currently, the highest demand in China is for cherry from Gilgit-Baltistan. Cherry of Gilgit-Baltistan is considered to be the best quality cherry in the world,” said Imran Ali.