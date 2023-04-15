Lowest priority

 
Saturday April 15, 2023
April 15, 2023

Everyone is tired of the ongoing tussle between parliament, the president and the chief justice. The apex court, within hours of receipt of a petition against a proposal curtailing the powers of the CJP, preemptively declared the proposed legislation illegal.

All our governance seems to boil down to different institutions trying to have it over each other and nothing being done for the people.

Ali Ashraf Khan

Karachi