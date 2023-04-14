Hospital waste monitoring system launched

LAHORE: Environment Protection Department Secretary Sajid Muhammad Chauhan has launched the Hospital Waste Monitoring System (HWMS) developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Environment Protection Department.

This system has been developed to monitor the medical waste collected from various public and private hospitals across Punjab. The system will also monitor the minutes of meetings of Provincial Advisory Committee on Hospital Waste as well as Divisional and District Monitoring Committees.

Furthermore, the details of functional and non-functional waste disposal incinerators can also be viewed through the system. The system will also be helpful in direct monitoring for the Environment Protection Department whereas the performance of all the districts will also be monitored on a daily basis.

theses, synopses: The 188th meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here Thursday with UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore in the chair.

The board considered 39 reports on theses submitted by the students, including Dr Sumbla Ghaznavi PhD (Chemical Pathology), Dr Saif-ur-Rehman MPhil (Behavioural Sciences), Dr Shagufta Nasir MPhil (Physiology), Dr Muhammad Hammad Raza Khan MS (Anaesthesia), Dr Hafiz Muhammad Umair MS (Anaesthesia), Dr Laraib Sohail MS (ENT), Dr Muhammad Ali Khurrum Shahzad MS (ENT), Dr Naeem Sarwar MS (General Surgery), Dr Haider Ishaq MS (General Surgery), Dr Amna Mazhar MS (Obs & Gynae), Dr Rehana Bibi MS (Obs & Gynae), Dr Saira Jabeen MS (Ophthalmology), Dr Wajeeha Chaudhry MS (Paediatric Surgery), Dr Qurat-ul-Ain Nisar MS (Paediatric Surgery), Dr Muhammad Amjad MS (Urology), Dr Farhana Shahzad PhD (Immunology), Dr Huma Qamar MPhil (Anatomy), Dr Atif Khan MPhil (Haematology), Dr Maria Khalid MPhil (Pharmacology), Dr Muhammad Junaid MD (Cardiology), Dr Aatar Yaqoob MD (Medicine), Dr Adil Ashraf MS (Anaesthesia), Dr Asma Shaukat MS (General Surgery) and Dr Abdul Rauf MS (General Surgery).

The synopses of 50 students were also considered for registration to various postgraduate courses in the meeting.

women leadership programme: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged the concluding ceremony of three-month long first UVAS Women Leadership Programme (WLP) here on Thursday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding session and distributed certificates among participants and resource person while Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty of Animal Production & Technology Prof Dr Saima and others were present.