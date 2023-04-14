Tunisia recovers 14 migrant bodies after shipwreck

TUNIS: Tunisia has recovered 14 bodies of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa in the Mediterranean, bringing to 24 the number of dead after their boat headed for Europe sank, the coastguard said on Thursday. The coastguard had announced on Wednesday that it had recovered 10 bodies of sub-Saharan African migrants after the shipwreck the day before off the coastal city of Sfax.
KOUROU: The launch of the European Space Agency´s JUICE mission, which aims to discover whether Jupiter´s icy moons...
OSLO: Norway on Thursday announced the expulsion of 15 “intelligence officers” working at the Russian embassy in...
TAICHUNG, Taiwan: Screaming citizens reacted to everything from missile strikes to a chemical weapons blast and a...
DOHA: Talk of Syria returning to the Arab League is speculation as the reasons for its expulsion still exist, the...
WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department said on Thursday that it will go to the Supreme Court to appeal restrictions...
PARIS: Offshore wind farms drive away a species of bird in the North Sea, scientists found in a study published on...