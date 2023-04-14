 
April 14, 2023
Tunisia recovers 14 migrant bodies after shipwreck

By AFP
April 14, 2023

TUNIS: Tunisia has recovered 14 bodies of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa in the Mediterranean, bringing to 24 the number of dead after their boat headed for Europe sank, the coastguard said on Thursday. The coastguard had announced on Wednesday that it had recovered 10 bodies of sub-Saharan African migrants after the shipwreck the day before off the coastal city of Sfax.