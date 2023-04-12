Although education is a neglected field in Pakistan, we still manage to churn out doctors, engineers, MBAs and a host of other graduates at a pace few other nations can match. And yet, our society is lacking in everything these graduates ought to be providing us with from healthcare and energy to banks and factories. Why are we unable to harness the potential that having so many educated young people ought to give us? Before we dive into building more schools and universities, we should take a step back and think about why we are failing to harness our current labour potential.

Adil Ali Khokhar

Sukkur