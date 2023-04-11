AIOU examinations of BA, BEd begin from April 25

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting examinations of Associate degree in Arts (B.A), Associate degree in commerce (B.Com) and B.Ed programmes offered in autumn 2022 semester from April 25, 2023 throughout the country. According to Controller Examinations, date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Roll number slips are uploaded to students’ CMS portal and dispatched to the students at their addresses as well.
Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mehmood has instructed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all facilities to the students during the conduct of examinations. More than 500 examination centers are being established in nearby and easily approachable vicinities of the students for their convenience. Special teams will make surprise visits to the exam centers to eradicate the element of cheating.
