Establishment imposed incompetent Imran on Pakistan: Sanaullah

FAISALABAD: In a speech delivered at a ceremony in Faisalabad on Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Rana Sanaullah criticised former prime minister Imran Khan’s leadership, claiming that the establishment imposed a liar and an incompetent person like Imran Khan as the ruler of Pakistan.

Sanaullah went on to state that his party had initiated construction and development works in the constituency, with projects worth billions of rupees already underway.He also expressed confidence that PML-N would return to power and continue working towards the country’s development. “We are investing people’s money honestly, “Sanaullah declared. “Nawaz Sharif ended load shedding and terrorism, but Imran Khan did not build a single road in four years.”

He added that Imran Khan’s tenure was marked by mudslinging and baseless accusations against his political opponents.Sanaullah concluded his speech by warning that if the people of Pakistan were deceived again, they would suffer a significant punishment.