Chicken price up again after a brief decline

LAHORE: The government has yet to resolve the issue of artificial price-hike and overcharging. The prices of chicken after a brief decline for a few days are on the rise again.

The district administration is busy distributing free flour. The rush of people at free flour distribution points has reduced. This week again increasing trend is recorded in the rates of majority of perishable items, especially the prices of fruits have not came down. In the past, the government had made special arrangements to bring down the prices of fruits during Ramazan. But this time nothing has been done to cut the prices of edibles.

The price of chicken was gained by Rs60 per kg, fixed at Rs348-356 per kg, sold at Rs400-420 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs90 per kg, fixed at Rs534 per kg, and sold Rs580-1,000 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further increased by Rs8 one per kg, fixed at Rs53-58 per kg, B-Grade at Rs45-52 per kg, C-grade at Rs42-46 per kg, mixed sold at Rs60-80 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was further declined by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs75-80 kg, sold at Rs120-125 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs65-70 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, and C-grade at Rs55-60 per kg, sold at sold at Rs80 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade further reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs75-80 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg, B-grade at Rs65-70 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs55-60 per kg, B&C sold at Rs80-100per kg.

The price of garlic local was further declined by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs205-220 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg, and garlic Chinese reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs335-350 sold at Rs400 per kg. The price of Ginger Thai was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs620-640 per kg sold Rs800 per kg. Cucumber Farm increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

Brinjal price was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs80-100per kg. Biter gourd was unchanged at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs140-150 per kg. The price Spinach farm reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 sold at Rs80 per kg.

Zucchini Farm was gained by Rs10 per kg fixed at 70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, and Zucchini long unchanged at 50-53 per kg sold at Rs80 per kg, Zucchini local was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs180-188 per kg, sold at Rs250-280 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg, lemon local was gained by Rs90 per kg, fixed at Rs400-420 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg. Pumpkin was declined by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs66-70 per kg, sold at Rs100-120per kg.

Sweet pumpkin was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

Kachnar was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs260-270 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Green beans price was fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs300-400 per kg

Mongary was gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Radish price was reduced by Rs2 fixed at Rs23-25 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg.

Pea price was gained by Rs33 per kg, fixed at Rs180-188 per kg, sold at Rs200-2220 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs80-320 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs150-280 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs450-500 per kg.

The price of Banana Special gained by Rs35 per dozen, fixed at Rs340-355 per dozen, sold at Rs450-500 per dozen, A-category increased by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs210-220 per dozen, sold at Rs300-350 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs160-165 per dozen, sold at Rs240-260 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs105-110 per dozen, sold at Rs180-200 per dozen.

Dates Irani further increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs450-470 per kg, sold at Rs600 to 1200 per kg.

Pomegranate Kandhari gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs320-335 per kg, sold at Rs600-800 per kg, pomegranate bedana fixed at Rs650-670 per kg, sold at Rs1200-1400 per kg.

Papaya was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg. Strawberry was fixed at Rs105-185 per kg, sold at Rs180-220 per kg.

Melon was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs90-110 per kg, sold at Rs100-150 per kg.

Watermelon was fixed at Rs40-44 per kg, sold at Rs60-100 per kg. Lokat was fixed at 140-50 per kg, sold at Rs280-300 per kg.