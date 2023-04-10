Israeli army launches strikes in Syria after rocket fire

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel launched artillery strikes on Syria on Sunday morning after several rockets were fired from there and landed in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli army announced.
Israel´s strike and the rocket attacks from Syria -- which no one has claimed -- are the latest episode in escalating violence in the region. “In response to the rockets fired from Syria at Israel earlier today, IDF Artillery is currently striking in Syrian territory,” the military tweeted.
A drone was also “currently striking the launchers in Syria from which rockets were launched into Israeli territory”. Six rockets were launched towards Israel Saturday night, with two landing in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the army said. At least one was intercepted by the Israeli air-defence system.
