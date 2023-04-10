Selective outrage

After PTI workers were baton charged by the police there were concerns on mainstream and social media that this was a violation of the political workers' human rights.

While all violations of human rights must be taken very seriously, it must be noted that there have been many other incidents of human rights violations that have not drawn the same levels of attention and outrage. This selective approach is unjustifiable as the rights of all citizens are equally important.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Peshawar