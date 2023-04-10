Tech inequality

This letter refers to the article ‘The new superpower’ (April 7, 2023) by Hassan Baig. The writer explained that, in the future, the countries that invest in areas like AI will be able to lead the new world order. This is concerning news for many third world countries that are behind the technological curve and may never be able to close the economic gap with the rich countries.
The nations that are already wealthy have a huge advantage when it comes to developing new technologies, putting them in prime position to increase their wealth even further in the coming years.
Zakeer Zakreeya
Awaran
