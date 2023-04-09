Charsadda Bar office-bearers meet PHC CJ

CHARSADDA: District Bar Association office-bearers called on Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali on Saturday.

The delegation was led by the bar president Mujibur Rehman and general secretary Saifullah. The chief justice said on the occasion that the bench and bar are like the wheels of a vehicle and both should work for the rule of law.

She further said the lawyers had rendered sacrifices for the rule of law in the past and that they should cooperate with the bench for the dispensation of justice and order.

The bar president said that the appointment of the first female chief justice of the province sent a positive message the world over. The delegation also invited the PHC chief justice to visit Charsadda district.