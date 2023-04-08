3 Pak firms participated in Honey, Dates Expo in Qatar

DOHA: The Souq Waqif Exhibition for Honey and Dates in Qatar, was a highly successful event that attracted visitors from around the world.
The event featured over 160 exhibitors from 25 countries, including Pakistan, and showcased more than 60 kinds of honey and five kinds of dates. Three Pakistani companies, M/s. Hemroc Trading Private Limited, M/s. Naran Foods Private Limited, and M/s. Ihsan Muzamil Enterprises Importers and Exporters, participated in the exhibition.
The event provided an excellent platform for Pakistani businesses to network, learn from other businesses, and expand their operations in Qatar and beyond. All the participants applauded the cooperation of Agro & Food Division, TDAP and specially Ms. Serein Asad, Trade and Investment Attaché (Doha) for their support and guidance.
