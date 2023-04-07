North Waziristan is perhaps one of the most turbulent regions in Pakistan. Terrorism in the region had become a serious hurdle in the economic development of the area. The government of Pakistan took a bold decision to launch a massive military operation, Zarb-e-Azb, in June 2014, aimed at rooting out extremist elements once and for all. The operation was a success and improved overall security conditions in the region. However, the local economy has yet to recover from all the instability. Efforts must now be taken to revitalize the region’s economy so that it can be a prosperous and peaceful place.

One of the most significant challenges to achieving sustainable economic development and peace in North Waziristan is the problem of unemployment. Local economies must design measures to deal with issues of unemployment by sustaining small businesses and providing them with training in entrepreneurship skills so that they can expand their operations through research and development activities. Moreover, the government can promote businesses through tax exemptions, subsidies and by cutting red-tape. These measures may encourage business owners to invest and foster economic activities that will increase employment opportunities.

Hasnain Dawar

Peshawar