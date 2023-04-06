Free flour distribution: CM tasks special branch with checking irregularities

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of complaints of irregularities, Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Wednesday decided to assign special tasks to the special branch to keep an eye on the distribution of free of cost wheat flour among the deserving families across the province.

The chief minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting to review progress on the distribution of free wheat flour amongst the deserving families of the province under Ramzan Relief Package, said a handout.

The meeting reviewed in detail progress so far made on the subject matter, matters related to carrying out the distribution process in a more organized manner; and other related issues. Besides Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry the meeting was attended by concerned administrative secretaries, high ups of police, commissioner Peshawar Division and other relevant quarters.

Azam Khan directed the cops to strictly monitor the distribution process at distribution points throughout the province, and report such mal-practice to the district administration concerned.

He also ordered the authorities concerned to take quick action on such reports of special branches, lodge FIRs against those involved, arrest them immediately, and give them exemplary punishment.

The chief minister made it clear to all that free-of-cost wheat-flour was meant for the deserving households and directed the quarters concerned to make sure that only deserving families get the free of cost wheat-flour.

He also asked the officials to take necessary measures to ensure the predetermined quality of the free flour being provided to the deserving families adding that inspectors of Food department should be assigned duties to regularly visit the flour mills to have a check on the quality of flour so that action could be taken against the mill owners supplying sub-standard flour.

Expressing concern on some unpleasant incidents as a result of mismanagement during the distribution of free flour, Azam Khan asked the authorities to take necessary steps for carrying out the distribution process in a well-planned and organized manner; and to make sure that such incidents do not happen again.

The chief minister ordered inquiry into the incident that occurred at Sports Complex Hayatabad, Peshawar, during distribution of flour to fix responsibility.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that so far 57 percent of the targeted population had been provided a free flour package of three bags 10kg each, and the set target would be achieved before the end of Ramazan. It was further informed that distribution points for purpose had been increased to double which has resulted in considerable decrease in the number of unpleasant incidents during the distribution process.

The forum was told that the public complaints with regard to the distribution of free flour were taken proper care, and actions on genuine complaints were taken.