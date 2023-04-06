Switzerland to host women’s Euro

LISBON: Switzerland will host the women´s European Championship in 2025, UEFA announced on Tuesday after a meeting of its executive committee.
The Swiss bid beat those from France, a joint bid by Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden as well as another from Poland. Switzerland beat the joint Nordic bid in a second round of voting after Poland and France had both been eliminated.
France successfully hosted the 2019 Women´s World Cup but its chances of being awarded another major tournament were hampered by the chaos that marred last year´s men´s Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris.
"Our tournament should be a four-week celebration for all of Switzerland and, thanks to our location in the heart of Europe, for the neighbouring countries," said Marion Daube, director of women´s football at the Swiss FA, in a statement.
