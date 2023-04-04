Acting British High Commissioner, Imran discuss HR, bilateral issues

LAHORE: Acting British High Commissioner Andrew Danglish arrived at Zaman Park on Monday. Acting Deputy High Commissioner Zo Ware and Political Advisor Talal Raza were also accompanied.

Both held a special meeting with Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan.Bilateral issues and matters of mutual interest, the vision of PTI for the promotion and stability of democracy in Pakistan, the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law were discussed.

The serious violations of basic human rights in Pakistan were reviewed and the concerns about it at the international level were discussed. Imran Khans said supremacy of the constitution and law are key points of PTI’s political agenda. “Democracy is based on the promotion and protection of human rights,” Imran said, adding that PTI believes in advancing the political process and finding solutions to crises based on public opinion.

“The constitution of the state determines the period of free and transparent elections. The ruling group is engaged in the worst violations of human rights to deprive the people of their right to vote,” said Imran Khan.

Right of expression and protection of life and personal dignity were brutally violated, said Imran Khan. “The entire constitutional scheme is being harmed by attacks on political freedoms and rights. I want the international community to raise its voice for the protection of democratic values.”On the occasion, a high-level delegation of the British High Commission stressed the importance of promoting democracy in Pakistan.