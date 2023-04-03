 
Peshawar

Official inspects security steps

By Our Correspondent
April 03, 2023

MARDAN: District Police Officer Najibur Rehman visited churches in the district to inspect security measures on Sunday.The official spoke to the cops on duty and instructed them to be on alert so that foolproof security is ensured for the Christian community. He also saw the exit and entrance points of the churches to check security measures.