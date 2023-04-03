Sohail, Kashif shine in Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Cricket

KARACHI: Test speedster Sohail Khan and all-rounder Kashif Khan powered their respective outfits to victories in the preliminary round matches of the 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2023 for the Omar Trophy here at the KG Cricket Ground.

Sohail’s sensational burst bowled Omar Associates to an emphatic six-wicket victory over Faizan Steel in their Group C fixture on Friday while Kashif’s all-round efforts earned Downtown Chaudhary Sports a four-wicket win over Quetta Cricket Academy in their Group B clash on Saturday.

Sohail, in an incredible four-over spell with the new ball, toppled the quartet of Syed Mohtashim Ali, Sajid Ibrahim, Hasan Achakzai and Fahad Jabbar for ducks to leave Faizan Steel precariously placed at 39 for six. He returned the exceptional figures of four for five and was later adjudged Man of the Match.

Daniyal Liaquat (54 off 43 balls) and Asif Mahmood (27 off 25 balls) were the only batsmen to weather the storm and they enabled Faizal Steel to reach a total of 103 for nine at the end of 20 overs.

Omar Associates, chasing a modest target of 104, overcame hiccups at the top to get over the line with six wickets and nearly as many overs to spare. Kashif Ali remained undefeated on 32 off 28 balls after Danish Aziz struck 32 off 32 balls to steady the ship rocked earlier by Zulqarnain Afridi (2-10).

In the other game, Quetta CA posted an impressive total of 179 for five in the allotted 20 overs against Downtown Chaudhry Sports with opener Fuaz-ul-Hasan making an impressive 90 off 58 balls with three sixes and nine fours. Kashif Khan (3-21) and Muhammad Ahsan (2-41) shared the wickets.