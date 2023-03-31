Efforts urged to improve education rate in society

MARDAN: Deputy District Education Officer Imtiaz Khan has said that education is the key to success and there is a need to increase education rate in society by educating each member of a household.

He expressed these views while addressing a function arranged in connection with results of 2023 at Government Centennial Model High School (GSMHS) No-3 as a chief guest. Principal of the school Hafiz Zubiar Ahmad, senior journalists Bashir Adil, Mohammad Riaz Mayar, Falak Sher and others also addressed the function.

Speaking on the occasion, the school principal Hafiz Zubair Ahmad gave a detailed briefing about the school performance. He said that over the last five years, they had started a semester system in the school from class-6 till 8.

He added that if a student failed in some paper, his result would be delayed.“We also contact a student’s parents and tell them that if their children can clear the failed paper within a month, we will arrange an examination in the failed paper after one month and will promote him to the next class. This procedure is meant to save the time of students,” he added.

Hafiz Zubair said a major problem in the government schools is that the parents did not cooperate with the teachers. He argued that if the parents cooperate with the teachers, the schools can show the best results. He said they had also started evening classes for the 9th and 10th classes.At the end of the function, the guests distributed trophies, awards and medals among the position-holder students.