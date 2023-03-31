Forced to work

Child labour is, unfortunately, necessary for survival for many families across Pakistan. Endemic poverty and lack of access to education mean that many families have no choice but to send their children to do menial labour and put food on the table. These families cannot persist on the incomes of the parents alone.
Terrorism, sectarian conflict, and natural and economic catastrophes only make the problem worse by undermining economic development. By addressing these root causes of child labour, Pakistan can create a brighter future for its children and break the cycle of poverty.
Ayesha Asif
Sukkur
