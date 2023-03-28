CM orders smooth supply of free flour

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said there should be no interruption in the supply of free flour and the citizens at the flour supply centres should get flour in any case. He said this during his surprise visits to free flour supply centres in Lahore, Sambrial and Sialkot to assess the arrangements for the distribution of free flour to the deserving families here on Monday.

He visited free flour centres at Rehmat Hall, Sambrial Road and Anwaar Club in Sialkot. Citizens piled up complaints about the non-availability of flour in Sambrial Road Rehmat Hall, on which Mohsin Naqvi expressed his anger and directed ensuring the immediate availability of the flour truck at the centre.

In the presence of Mohsin Naqvi, the truck reached the centre and distributed two bags of 10 kg flour each to the citizens. Mohsin Naqvi noted the complaints and instructed his staff for redressal. He observed the arrangements for the distribution of flour at the centre and enquired the citizens about the availability of flour and facilities. The citizens also complained about the issue of non-verification in the Benazir Income Support Programme. The people were also asked about the arrangements at the distribution points.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that an effective mechanism has been devised to stabilize the prices of other essential commodities. There is a shortage of fruit due to floods, and the government is importing the fruits. The purpose of the visits to the free flour centres is to review the facilities to improve the situation, he added.

Earlier, CM Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Thokar Niaz Beg's model bazar to assess the arrangements for the distribution of free flour. During the visit, he interacted with the public and listened to their concerns about issues such as the non-verification of their CNICs and registration in the Benazir Income Support Program. He promptly issued instructions to resolve these issues, adding that the federal government and BISP authorities have been approached for this, and facilities at the distribution centres were being further improved.

Mohsin Naqvi personally verified the CNICs of some people and checked the weight of the flour bag. He credited this relief to the Ramadan package, being provided by the federal and Punjab governments. In addition, the CM stressed the importance of treating citizens with respect and warned that immediate action would be taken on complaints of disorder at the centres. Similarly, citizens should be guided to avoid confusion and they may not be driven around. To further alleviate the burden of the underprivileged, he highlighted the need to sell essential items at fixed rates and adopt a zero-tolerance policy against profiteers and hoarders.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi also made a surprise visit to the Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital in Sialkot to assess the medical facilities being provided to patients. During his visit, he inspected the emergency, kidney, and other wards, and personally interacted with the patients undergoing treatment. Upon learning that patients were not receiving free medicines, Mohsin Naqvi took swift action and instructed the hospital administration to ensure that patients receive the necessary medication.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his disappointment at the lack of an angiography facility in a public sector hospital in a city as important as Sialkot, and directed the hospital management to initiate the service without delay. He also visited the heart centre, established in collaboration with Afzal Electronics, and commended the quality of the treatment facilities. However, he took note of some patients' complaints regarding insufficient treatment facilities and instructed the hospital management to address these issues.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the importance of cleanliness in the hospital and urged the staff to provide the best possible care to the patients, ensuring that medical facilities are further improved in the Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital. He also stressed the need for doctors and staff to be on duty at all times to attend to the patients' needs.